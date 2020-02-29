Kleros Trading Down 26.3% This Week (PNK)

Kleros (CURRENCY:PNK) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on February 29th. Kleros has a total market cap of $9.44 million and approximately $16,834.00 worth of Kleros was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Kleros has traded 26.3% lower against the dollar. One Kleros token can currently be purchased for about $0.0207 or 0.00000239 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX and Ethfinex.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

WINk (WIN) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00005708 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0960 or 0.00001107 BTC.

TokenStars (TEAM) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001612 BTC.

Shorty (SHORTY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000127 BTC.

NoLimitCoin (NLC2) traded 11.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000009 BTC.

SatoshiMadness (MAD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

TEAM (TokenStars) (TEAM) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0097 or 0.00000112 BTC.

Bitradio (BRO) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0126 or 0.00000145 BTC.

WARP (WARP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0677 or 0.00000735 BTC.

Kleros Profile

Kleros (PNK) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 14th, 2015. Kleros’ total supply is 564,626,704 tokens and its circulating supply is 456,429,910 tokens. Kleros’ official message board is medium.com/kleros. The Reddit community for Kleros is /r/Kleros and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Kleros’ official Twitter account is @SteamResource and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Kleros is kleros.io.

Kleros Token Trading

Kleros can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX and Ethfinex. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kleros directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Kleros should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Kleros using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

