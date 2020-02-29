KLX Energy Services Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:KLXE) Short Interest Up 7.7% in February

KLX Energy Services Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:KLXE) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 14th, there was short interest totalling 3,500,000 shares, a growth of 7.7% from the January 30th total of 3,250,000 shares. Currently, 16.5% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 406,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 8.6 days.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on KLXE shares. Zacks Investment Research raised KLX Energy Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. R. F. Lafferty began coverage on KLX Energy Services in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. They set a “buy” rating for the company. SunTrust Banks began coverage on KLX Energy Services in a report on Thursday, December 26th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded KLX Energy Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.75.

In other news, CFO Thomas P. Mccaffrey acquired 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $5.53 per share, for a total transaction of $414,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 872,487 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,824,853.11. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Gary J. Roberts acquired 6,028 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $5.98 per share, for a total transaction of $36,047.44. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 255,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,528,745.14. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 81,328 shares of company stock valued at $452,297 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 10.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of KLX Energy Services during the 4th quarter worth approximately $322,000. Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its position in KLX Energy Services by 44.6% during the third quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 203,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,756,000 after buying an additional 62,658 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in KLX Energy Services during the third quarter valued at $2,908,000. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in KLX Energy Services by 12.9% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 37,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $325,000 after buying an additional 4,292 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its holdings in shares of KLX Energy Services by 13.3% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 24,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,000 after buying an additional 2,926 shares in the last quarter. 84.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

KLX Energy Services stock traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $2.42. 378,204 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 251,768. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 3.38 and a quick ratio of 3.21. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $4.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.82 and a beta of 0.81. KLX Energy Services has a 52-week low of $2.30 and a 52-week high of $29.50.

KLX Energy Services (NASDAQ:KLXE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 5th. The company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.28). KLX Energy Services had a positive return on equity of 4.13% and a negative net margin of 11.27%. The company had revenue of $134.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $161.20 million. The business’s revenue was down 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that KLX Energy Services will post -1.22 EPS for the current year.

KLX Energy Services Holdings, Inc provides completion, intervention, and production services and products to the onshore oil and gas producing regions of the United States. It offers a range of technical services, and related tools and equipment to companies engaged in the exploration and development of North American onshore conventional and unconventional oil and natural gas reserves.

