Knuff & Co LLC Buys 4,630 Shares of Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN)

Knuff & Co LLC grew its stake in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) by 578.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,430 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,630 shares during the quarter. Knuff & Co LLC’s holdings in Align Technology were worth $1,515,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in Align Technology by 246.4% during the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 97 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the period. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Align Technology by 791.7% during the fourth quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 107 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the period. Sandy Spring Bank increased its position in Align Technology by 162.2% during the fourth quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 118 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the period. Vigilant Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Align Technology during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, CFM Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Align Technology in the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. 81.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ALGN opened at $218.35 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $266.70 and its 200-day moving average is $238.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Align Technology, Inc. has a 1-year low of $169.84 and a 1-year high of $334.64. The company has a market cap of $17.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.48, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 2.06.

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.13. Align Technology had a net margin of 18.40% and a return on equity of 30.06%. The business had revenue of $649.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $646.75 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.20 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Align Technology, Inc. will post 5.99 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP Stuart A. Hockridge sold 802 shares of Align Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.66, for a total transaction of $203,435.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Susan E. Siegel sold 1,400 shares of Align Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.93, for a total transaction of $383,502.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,071 shares in the company, valued at $1,115,169.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have commented on ALGN shares. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Align Technology from $290.00 to $305.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 18th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Align Technology from $235.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Align Technology from to in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Align Technology from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $360.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Align Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $269.42.

About Align Technology

Align Technology, Inc, a medical device company, designs, manufactures, and markets Invisalign clear aligners and iTero intraoral scanners and services for orthodontics, and restorative and aesthetic dentistry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Clear Aligner; and Scanners and Services. The Clear Aligner segment consists of comprehensive products, including Invisalign Comprehensive treatment that addresses the orthodontic needs of teenage patients, such as compliance indicators and compensation for tooth eruption; Invisalign Assist treatment, which offers support to dental practitioners throughout the treatment process, including progress tracking; and Invisalign First Phase I and Invisalign First Comprehensive Phase II package for younger patients with early mixed dentition with a mixture of primary/baby and permanent teeth.

