Knuff & Co LLC Has $1.98 Million Holdings in QUALCOMM, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Knuff & Co LLC boosted its stake in shares of QUALCOMM, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 647.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 22,410 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,410 shares during the quarter. QUALCOMM accounts for approximately 1.2% of Knuff & Co LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Knuff & Co LLC’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $1,977,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Chicago Equity Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 524.7% in the 4th quarter. Chicago Equity Partners LLC now owns 36,825 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $3,249,000 after buying an additional 30,930 shares in the last quarter. Athena Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 163.9% in the 4th quarter. Athena Capital Advisors LLC now owns 48,147 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $4,248,000 after purchasing an additional 29,902 shares during the last quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 868.2% in the 4th quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 292,902 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $5,491,000 after purchasing an additional 262,649 shares during the last quarter. Nelson Roberts Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Nelson Roberts Investment Advisors LLC now owns 86,089 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $7,596,000 after purchasing an additional 497 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Western Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,289 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $1,525,000 after purchasing an additional 404 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ QCOM opened at $78.30 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $86.80 billion, a PE ratio of 29.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.98. QUALCOMM, Inc. has a 1 year low of $53.03 and a 1 year high of $96.17. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $89.00 and its 200-day moving average is $83.32.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The wireless technology company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $5.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.86 billion. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 17.31% and a return on equity of 66.54%. QUALCOMM’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.20 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that QUALCOMM, Inc. will post 3.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 5th will be given a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 4th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.17%. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio is 87.32%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on QCOM. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $101.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 target price on shares of QUALCOMM in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Citigroup raised shares of QUALCOMM from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $89.00 to $108.00 in a report on Friday, January 17th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $87.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. QUALCOMM presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $94.38.

In other QUALCOMM news, CFO Akash J. Palkhiwala sold 5,237 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.00, for a total transaction of $466,093.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 19,018 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,692,602. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, President Cristiano R. Amon sold 33,932 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.87, for a total transaction of $2,879,808.84. Following the sale, the president now owns 66,718 shares in the company, valued at $5,662,356.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 72,223 shares of company stock worth $6,181,347 over the last quarter. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

QUALCOMM Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and markets digital communication products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on code division multiple access (CDMA), orthogonal frequency division multiple access, and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

