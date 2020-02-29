Knuff & Co LLC Has $3.05 Million Stock Position in Monster Beverage Corp (NASDAQ:MNST)

Knuff & Co LLC lifted its stake in shares of Monster Beverage Corp (NASDAQ:MNST) by 7.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 48,044 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,270 shares during the quarter. Monster Beverage accounts for 1.8% of Knuff & Co LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Knuff & Co LLC’s holdings in Monster Beverage were worth $3,053,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MNST. Pinnacle Bank boosted its stake in Monster Beverage by 60.4% in the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Bank now owns 433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. boosted its stake in Monster Beverage by 78.8% in the fourth quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in Monster Beverage by 127.4% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 307 shares in the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Monster Beverage in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, CFM Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Monster Beverage in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. 64.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Monster Beverage alerts:

In other news, insider Guy Carling sold 42,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.32, for a total transaction of $2,664,180.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 35,785 shares in the company, valued at $2,230,121.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 10.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of MNST opened at $62.41 on Friday. Monster Beverage Corp has a 1 year low of $52.23 and a 1 year high of $70.52. The company has a market capitalization of $34.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.22. The business has a 50-day moving average of $67.68 and a 200-day moving average of $61.03.

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47. Monster Beverage had a return on equity of 28.01% and a net margin of 26.37%. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.43 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Monster Beverage Corp will post 2.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MNST has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised Monster Beverage from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $70.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Citigroup increased their target price on Monster Beverage from $68.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Monster Beverage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $69.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 13th. SunTrust Banks increased their target price on Monster Beverage from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on Monster Beverage from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $68.47.

Monster Beverage Company Profile

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, develops, markets, sells, and distributes energy drink beverages and concentrates in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, and Other. The company offers ready-to-drink packaged energy drinks, carbonated energy drinks, non-carbonated dairy based coffee and energy drinks, non-carbonated energy shakes, and non-carbonated energy drinks primarily to bottlers and full service beverage distributors, as well as sells directly to retail grocery and specialty chains, wholesalers, club stores, drug stores, mass merchandisers, convenience chains, food service customers, and the military; and concentrates and/or beverage bases to authorized bottling and canning operations.

Further Reading: Buy-Side Analysts

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MNST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Monster Beverage Corp (NASDAQ:MNST).

Receive News & Ratings for Monster Beverage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Monster Beverage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.