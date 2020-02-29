Knuff & Co LLC Has $4.82 Million Holdings in American Tower Corp (NYSE:AMT)

Knuff & Co LLC boosted its position in American Tower Corp (NYSE:AMT) by 11.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 20,990 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,130 shares during the period. American Tower makes up approximately 2.9% of Knuff & Co LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Knuff & Co LLC’s holdings in American Tower were worth $4,824,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Tower during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Country Trust Bank raised its stake in shares of American Tower by 289.3% during the fourth quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 109 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. CXI Advisors bought a new stake in shares of American Tower during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. TI Trust Inc. bought a new stake in shares of American Tower during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Tower during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 86.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:AMT opened at $226.80 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $100.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.40. American Tower Corp has a 52 week low of $174.27 and a 52 week high of $258.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.03. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $240.10 and a 200 day moving average of $225.72.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.86 by ($0.60). American Tower had a return on equity of 32.51% and a net margin of 24.90%. The firm had revenue of $1.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.93 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.62 earnings per share. American Tower’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that American Tower Corp will post 8.41 EPS for the current year.

In other American Tower news, EVP Olivier Puech sold 313 shares of American Tower stock in a transaction on Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.56, for a total value of $71,539.28. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,723 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,279,328.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Steven O. Vondran sold 1,261 shares of American Tower stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.68, for a total transaction of $289,626.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,705 shares in the company, valued at $6,592,964.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 4,574 shares of company stock worth $1,043,846 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on AMT. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of American Tower from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $204.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $265.00 price objective on shares of American Tower in a research note on Wednesday. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of American Tower from $238.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of American Tower from $254.00 to $273.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $218.00 price objective (up previously from $216.00) on shares of American Tower in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $231.00.

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 171,000 communications sites.

