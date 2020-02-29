Kolion Hits 1-Day Volume of $15,623.00 (KLN)

Kolion (CURRENCY:KLN) traded 0.7% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on February 29th. Over the last week, Kolion has traded down 2.4% against the US dollar. Kolion has a market cap of $626,444.00 and approximately $15,623.00 worth of Kolion was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Kolion token can currently be bought for $0.63 or 0.00007260 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Kolion alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002720 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011613 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $211.04 or 0.02445832 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.87 or 0.00230252 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.24 or 0.00049175 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0579 or 0.00000671 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0167 or 0.00000194 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $11.35 or 0.00131485 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About Kolion

Kolion’s total supply is 999,999 tokens. Kolion’s official Twitter account is @michael_077. The official website for Kolion is kolionovo.org.

Buying and Selling Kolion

Kolion can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Tidex. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kolion directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Kolion should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Kolion using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Kolion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Kolion and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.