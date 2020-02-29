Komodo Trading Down 19.9% This Week (KMD)

Komodo (CURRENCY:KMD) traded 1.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on February 29th. Komodo has a total market capitalization of $70.34 million and approximately $2.09 million worth of Komodo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Komodo coin can now be bought for approximately $0.59 or 0.00006865 BTC on exchanges including Upbit, BarterDEX, HitBTC and Cryptopia. During the last week, Komodo has traded down 19.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $49.80 or 0.00576244 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.31 or 0.00096150 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $10.28 or 0.00118922 BTC.

Zel (ZEL) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0421 or 0.00000489 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002528 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00002023 BTC.

RedFOX Labs (RFOX) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0077 or 0.00000089 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0648 or 0.00000749 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0936 or 0.00001084 BTC.

Komodo Coin Profile

Komodo is a dPoW/PoW coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 1st, 2016. Komodo’s total supply is 118,558,044 coins. The Reddit community for Komodo is /r/komodoplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Komodo’s official message board is blog.komodoplatform.com. Komodo’s official Twitter account is @komodoplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Komodo is komodoplatform.com.

Buying and Selling Komodo

Komodo can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Binance, Bitbns, Crex24, Cryptopia, HitBTC, Upbit, CoinExchange, Bittrex and BarterDEX. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Komodo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Komodo should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Komodo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

