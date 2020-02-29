Kontoor Brands (NYSE:KTB) Shares Sold by New York State Common Retirement Fund

New York State Common Retirement Fund lowered its holdings in Kontoor Brands (NYSE:KTB) by 8.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 48,486 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,641 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned approximately 0.09% of Kontoor Brands worth $2,036,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Kontoor Brands during the 4th quarter worth approximately $219,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Kontoor Brands by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 374,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,742,000 after acquiring an additional 7,034 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in Kontoor Brands during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Kontoor Brands during the 4th quarter worth approximately $269,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in Kontoor Brands during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,593,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.86% of the company’s stock.

Get Kontoor Brands alerts:

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Kontoor Brands in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. Odeon Capital Group began coverage on shares of Kontoor Brands in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $46.00 price objective for the company. Edward Jones upgraded shares of Kontoor Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Kontoor Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $43.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Kontoor Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.06.

Shares of NYSE:KTB opened at $33.74 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.80, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 2.47. Kontoor Brands has a twelve month low of $25.78 and a twelve month high of $43.24. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.55.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 10th will be given a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 9th. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.64%.

See Also: Diluted Earnings Per Share

Receive News & Ratings for Kontoor Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kontoor Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.