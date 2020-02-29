Koppers (NYSE:KOP) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.11 EPS

Koppers (NYSE:KOP) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.11), Briefing.com reports. Koppers had a return on equity of 60.30% and a net margin of 3.76%. The firm had revenue of $393.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $416.67 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.60 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. Koppers updated its FY 2020

Pre-Market guidance to 3.00-3.30 EPS and its FY20 guidance to $3.00-3.30 EPS.

Shares of Koppers stock traded up $1.88 on Friday, reaching $21.86. 363,964 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 142,103. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $31.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $32.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $413.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.20. Koppers has a fifty-two week low of $19.04 and a fifty-two week high of $44.75.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Monness Crespi & Hardt dropped their price objective on Koppers from $45.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Koppers from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. B. Riley cut their target price on Koppers from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $43.00 target price (down from $50.00) on shares of Koppers in a research report on Friday. Finally, ValuEngine raised Koppers from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.00.

About Koppers

Koppers Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides treated wood products, wood treatment chemicals, and carbon compounds in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Railroad and Utility Products and Services (RUPS), Performance Chemicals (PC), and Carbon Materials and Chemicals (CMC).

