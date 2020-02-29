Kosmos Energy Ltd (NYSE:KOS) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Kosmos Energy Ltd (NYSE:KOS) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 14th, there was short interest totalling 15,240,000 shares, a drop of 11.8% from the January 30th total of 17,270,000 shares. Approximately 4.0% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,610,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.7 days.

KOS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of Kosmos Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $9.00 to $4.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price on shares of Kosmos Energy in a research report on Monday, November 11th. ValuEngine raised shares of Kosmos Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Kosmos Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.75 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Kosmos Energy presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $6.69.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in Kosmos Energy by 653.3% during the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 11,300 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 9,800 shares during the period. Pearl River Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kosmos Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $101,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Kosmos Energy by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,862,924 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $22,018,000 after buying an additional 125,125 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc boosted its holdings in shares of Kosmos Energy by 2,944.0% in the 4th quarter. Man Group plc now owns 900,143 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $5,131,000 after buying an additional 870,572 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Kosmos Energy by 11.8% in the 4th quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 25,454 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $145,000 after buying an additional 2,695 shares in the last quarter. 90.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE KOS traded up $0.02 during trading on Friday, reaching $3.05. 24,570,715 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,104,035. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The firm has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.78 and a beta of 2.06. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.96. Kosmos Energy has a 12-month low of $2.81 and a 12-month high of $7.55.

Kosmos Energy (NYSE:KOS) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $460.22 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $435.30 million. Kosmos Energy had a negative net margin of 3.69% and a negative return on equity of 2.44%. Research analysts expect that Kosmos Energy will post -0.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 5th will be given a dividend of $0.0452 per share. This is an increase from Kosmos Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 4th. This represents a $0.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.93%. Kosmos Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -360.00%.

Kosmos Energy Ltd., a deepwater independent oil and gas exploration and production company, focuses along the Atlantic Margins. Its primary assets include production offshore Ghana, Equatorial Guinea, and U.S. Gulf of Mexico, as well as a gas development offshore Mauritania and Senegal. The company also maintains an exploration program balanced between proven basin infrastructure-led exploration, emerging basins, and frontier basins.

