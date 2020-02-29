Krios Price Down 22.1% This Week (KRI)

Krios (CURRENCY:KRI) traded 6.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on February 29th. One Krios token can currently be purchased for about $0.0085 or 0.00000099 BTC on exchanges including CryptoBridge and LATOKEN. During the last week, Krios has traded 22.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. Krios has a total market capitalization of $1.59 million and $834.00 worth of Krios was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Krios alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002708 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011553 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $226.23 or 0.02612272 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $19.79 or 0.00228464 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.17 or 0.00048122 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0585 or 0.00000675 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0169 or 0.00000195 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.69 or 0.00135009 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Krios Profile

Krios’ total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 185,699,348 tokens. Krios’ official website is www.krios.io. Krios’ official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Krios Token Trading

Krios can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: LATOKEN and CryptoBridge. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Krios directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Krios should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Krios using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Krios Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Krios and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.