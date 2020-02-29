Kroger Co (NYSE:KR) Holdings Lifted by Mackay Shields LLC

Mackay Shields LLC boosted its position in shares of Kroger Co (NYSE:KR) by 492.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 789,769 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 656,451 shares during the quarter. Mackay Shields LLC owned 0.10% of Kroger worth $22,896,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in Kroger by 204.0% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 1,182,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,502,000 after buying an additional 793,667 shares in the last quarter. Cadence Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kroger in the 4th quarter valued at $236,000. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Kroger by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 40,575,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,046,033,000 after purchasing an additional 876,611 shares during the period. National Pension Service boosted its position in shares of Kroger by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 1,084,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,963,000 after purchasing an additional 53,795 shares during the period. Finally, Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Kroger in the 4th quarter valued at $539,000. 77.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Kroger news, SVP Mark C. Tuffin sold 2,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.44, for a total transaction of $73,944.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 188,305 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,355,394.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE KR opened at $28.13 on Friday. Kroger Co has a one year low of $20.70 and a one year high of $30.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.70 billion, a PE ratio of 14.35, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $28.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.58.

Kroger (NYSE:KR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 5th. The company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.01). Kroger had a return on equity of 20.32% and a net margin of 1.31%. The business had revenue of $27.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.18 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.48 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Kroger Co will post 2.19 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be given a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.28%. Kroger’s payout ratio is presently 30.33%.

KR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI upgraded Kroger from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $33.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. TheStreet upgraded Kroger from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. ValuEngine upgraded Kroger from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Kroger from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of Kroger in a research report on Monday, December 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.74.

Kroger Company Profile

The Kroger Co operates as a retailer in the United States. The company operates supermarkets, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouse stores. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

