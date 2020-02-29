Kulicke and Soffa Industries Inc. (NASDAQ:KLIC) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Kulicke and Soffa Industries Inc. (NASDAQ:KLIC) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $29.75.

KLIC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price target on shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Craig Hallum boosted their price target on shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries from to in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday.

In other Kulicke and Soffa Industries news, Director Brian R. Bachman sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.50, for a total transaction of $27,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 23,667 shares in the company, valued at approximately $650,842.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mason Street Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 22,086 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $601,000 after purchasing an additional 556 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 9.1% in the 4th quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 21,344 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $581,000 after purchasing an additional 1,779 shares in the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 13.0% in the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 6,919 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $188,000 after purchasing an additional 795 shares in the last quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 99,930 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,718,000 after purchasing an additional 6,461 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Caxton Associates LP raised its holdings in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 105.6% in the 4th quarter. Caxton Associates LP now owns 21,168 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $576,000 after purchasing an additional 10,874 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.51% of the company’s stock.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries stock traded up $0.78 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $22.83. 415,801 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 326,877. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $26.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.49. The firm has a market cap of $1.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 81.54 and a beta of 1.46. Kulicke and Soffa Industries has a fifty-two week low of $18.80 and a fifty-two week high of $28.66.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries (NASDAQ:KLIC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.10. Kulicke and Soffa Industries had a net margin of 3.34% and a return on equity of 3.65%. The company had revenue of $144.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $140.00 million. On average, research analysts expect that Kulicke and Soffa Industries will post 1.27 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 27th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 26th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.10%. Kulicke and Soffa Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 104.35%.

About Kulicke and Soffa Industries

Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells capital equipment and tools to assemble semiconductor devices. It operates in two segments, Capital Equipment, and Aftermarket Products and Services (APS). The Capital Equipment segment manufactures and sells a line of ball bonders, wedge bonders, advanced packaging, and electronic assembly solutions.

