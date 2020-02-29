Kyber Network Reaches Market Cap of $119.24 Million (KNC)

Kyber Network (CURRENCY:KNC) traded 24.2% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on February 29th. One Kyber Network token can now be bought for about $0.67 or 0.00007690 BTC on major exchanges including Bancor Network, DragonEX, Gate.io and Cryptopia. In the last seven days, Kyber Network has traded up 18.6% against the US dollar. Kyber Network has a market cap of $119.24 million and $57.01 million worth of Kyber Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002714 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011568 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $212.29 or 0.02453894 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $19.73 or 0.00228077 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.21 or 0.00048686 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0577 or 0.00000668 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0168 or 0.00000195 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $11.39 or 0.00131620 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About Kyber Network

Kyber Network’s total supply is 211,531,237 tokens and its circulating supply is 179,239,688 tokens. Kyber Network’s official website is kyber.network. Kyber Network’s official Twitter account is @kybernetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Kyber Network is /r/kybernetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Kyber Network Token Trading

Kyber Network can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: COSS, Gate.io, CoinExchange, Binance, Livecoin, GOPAX, Kyber Network, Bancor Network, DEx.top, AirSwap, Kucoin, Neraex, OTCBTC, DragonEX, CPDAX, Mercatox, Ethfinex, Coinnest, Coinrail, ABCC, Zebpay, IDEX, Liqui, Cryptopia, OKEx, Huobi, Coinone, Poloniex, Bithumb, TDAX and Tidex. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kyber Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Kyber Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Kyber Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

