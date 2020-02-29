KZ Cash (KZC) Trading 16.4% Lower Over Last Week

KZ Cash (CURRENCY:KZC) traded up 1.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on February 29th. In the last week, KZ Cash has traded down 16.4% against the U.S. dollar. One KZ Cash coin can now be purchased for about $0.0681 or 0.00000787 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including BitBay and BTC-Alpha. KZ Cash has a market capitalization of $106,585.00 and approximately $3,802.00 worth of KZ Cash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Polis (POLIS) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00007639 BTC.

Davinci Coin (DAC) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000018 BTC.

PAC Global (PAC) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

ArcticCoin (ARC) traded down 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0422 or 0.00000513 BTC.

Startcoin (START) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000032 BTC.

Aston (ATX) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Pura (PURA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Uro (URO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0411 or 0.00000536 BTC.

Advanced Technology Coin (ARC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Adzcoin (ADZ) traded down 25.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000009 BTC.

About KZ Cash

KZ Cash (KZC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 24th, 2018. KZ Cash’s total supply is 3,443,118 coins and its circulating supply is 1,563,996 coins. KZ Cash’s official Twitter account is @cash_kz. KZ Cash’s official website is kzcash.kz.

Buying and Selling KZ Cash

KZ Cash can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BitBay and BTC-Alpha. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as KZ Cash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade KZ Cash should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy KZ Cash using one of the exchanges listed above.

