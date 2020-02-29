LA Financiere DE L Echiquier Trims Position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

LA Financiere DE L Echiquier trimmed its holdings in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 21.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 386,971 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 104,039 shares during the quarter. Microsoft accounts for about 7.2% of LA Financiere DE L Echiquier’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. LA Financiere DE L Echiquier’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $61,025,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MSFT. Pegasus Partners Ltd. grew its position in Microsoft by 15.6% during the 3rd quarter. Pegasus Partners Ltd. now owns 46,511 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $6,466,000 after purchasing an additional 6,282 shares in the last quarter. Farmers Trust Co. grew its position in Microsoft by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. Farmers Trust Co. now owns 80,017 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $11,125,000 after purchasing an additional 5,462 shares in the last quarter. Railway Pension Investments Ltd grew its position in Microsoft by 54.8% during the 3rd quarter. Railway Pension Investments Ltd now owns 696,600 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $96,848,000 after purchasing an additional 246,600 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in Microsoft by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 66,511 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $9,226,000 after purchasing an additional 770 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ironvine Capital Partners LLC grew its position in Microsoft by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter. Ironvine Capital Partners LLC now owns 333,140 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $46,117,000 after purchasing an additional 27,219 shares in the last quarter. 66.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MSFT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Raymond James restated a “strong-buy” rating and set a $200.00 price target (up from $192.00) on shares of Microsoft in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Microsoft from $190.00 to $199.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Cfra boosted their price target on shares of Microsoft from $186.00 to $197.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Citigroup restated a “hold” rating and set a $174.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a report on Thursday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price target on shares of Microsoft from $185.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $187.06.

In related news, EVP Jean Philippe Courtois sold 18,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.55, for a total value of $3,231,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 582,510 shares in the company, valued at $104,589,670.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Margaret L. Johnson sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.01, for a total transaction of $5,250,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 62,423 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,364,074.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:MSFT opened at $162.01 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1,232.26 billion, a PE ratio of 28.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.15. Microsoft Co. has a 1 year low of $106.87 and a 1 year high of $190.70. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $173.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $151.64. The company has a current ratio of 2.80, a quick ratio of 2.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The software giant reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $36.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.68 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 33.02% and a return on equity of 40.41%. Microsoft’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.10 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 5.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 20th will be issued a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 19th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.95%.

Microsoft Company Profile

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

