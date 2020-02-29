La Jolla Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:LJPC) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

La Jolla Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:LJPC) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in February. As of February 14th, there was short interest totalling 3,220,000 shares, a decline of 11.5% from the January 30th total of 3,640,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,340,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.4 days. Currently, 12.5% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Shares of LJPC traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $6.80. The stock had a trading volume of 619,792 shares, compared to its average volume of 940,832. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.23. La Jolla Pharmaceutical has a twelve month low of $2.30 and a twelve month high of $13.90.

In other news, Director Kevin C. Tang purchased 81,475 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 30th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $6.72 per share, with a total value of $547,512.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Kevin C. Tang purchased 2,971,682 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $7.00 per share, for a total transaction of $20,801,774.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have acquired 4,131,160 shares of company stock worth $26,873,996. Corporate insiders own 29.47% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LJPC. Broadfin Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of La Jolla Pharmaceutical by 1,378.2% in the 4th quarter. Broadfin Capital LLC now owns 2,688,068 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $10,564,000 after purchasing an additional 2,506,224 shares during the period. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of La Jolla Pharmaceutical in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,529,000. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in shares of La Jolla Pharmaceutical by 394.8% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 375,986 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,309,000 after acquiring an additional 299,995 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of La Jolla Pharmaceutical in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,120,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of La Jolla Pharmaceutical by 683.5% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 202,559 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $796,000 after acquiring an additional 176,706 shares during the last quarter. 72.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. SunTrust Banks downgraded La Jolla Pharmaceutical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 25th. ValuEngine downgraded La Jolla Pharmaceutical from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised La Jolla Pharmaceutical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, HC Wainwright downgraded La Jolla Pharmaceutical from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.67.

La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company Profile

La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics for life-threatening diseases. The company offers GIAPREZA (angiotensin II), an injection for intravenous infusion indicated to increase blood pressure in adults with septic or other distributive shock.

