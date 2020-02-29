Lamar Advertising Co (NASDAQ:LAMR) Short Interest Down 11.0% in February

Lamar Advertising Co (NASDAQ:LAMR) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in February. As of February 14th, there was short interest totalling 3,310,000 shares, a decline of 11.0% from the January 30th total of 3,720,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 334,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 9.9 days. Currently, 3.9% of the company’s shares are sold short.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on LAMR. Imperial Capital lifted their price objective on Lamar Advertising from $86.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. MKM Partners lifted their price objective on Lamar Advertising to in a research note on Wednesday. ValuEngine cut Lamar Advertising from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. BidaskClub cut Lamar Advertising from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Lamar Advertising from $92.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $92.33.

Shares of NASDAQ LAMR traded down $1.91 during trading on Friday, reaching $83.74. The stock had a trading volume of 1,027,768 shares, compared to its average volume of 397,798. Lamar Advertising has a fifty-two week low of $74.38 and a fifty-two week high of $96.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.24, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.46. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $92.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $84.79. The company has a market cap of $8.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.79 and a beta of 1.00.

Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by ($0.08). Lamar Advertising had a return on equity of 32.37% and a net margin of 21.21%. The company had revenue of $462.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $464.04 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.96 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Lamar Advertising will post 5.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Lamar Advertising by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,464,627 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $309,253,000 after purchasing an additional 170,843 shares in the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Lamar Advertising by 25.3% in the 4th quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 1,991,702 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $177,779,000 after purchasing an additional 402,167 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Lamar Advertising by 29.4% in the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 1,689,375 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $150,794,000 after purchasing an additional 384,308 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lamar Advertising by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,071,858 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $95,674,000 after purchasing an additional 62,964 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of Lamar Advertising by 19.8% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 750,964 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $67,031,000 after purchasing an additional 123,864 shares during the last quarter. 76.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Founded in 1902, Lamar Advertising (Nasdaq: LAMR) is one of the largest outdoor advertising companies in North America, with approximately 360,000 displays across the United States and Canada. Lamar offers advertisers a variety of billboard, interstate logo, transit and airport advertising formats, helping both local businesses and national brands reach broad audiences every day.

