Lamb Weston Holdings Inc (NYSE:LW) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Lamb Weston Holdings Inc (NYSE:LW) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the ten brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $83.86.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on LW shares. Barclays set a $83.00 target price on shares of Lamb Weston and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Lamb Weston from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Lamb Weston from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Lamb Weston in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $96.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Lamb Weston from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their target price for the company from $81.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Sunday, January 5th.

Lamb Weston stock opened at $86.89 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $92.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $81.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.69 billion, a PE ratio of 25.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.96. Lamb Weston has a 12-month low of $58.83 and a 12-month high of $96.32.

Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 3rd. The specialty retailer reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $964.88 million. Lamb Weston had a net margin of 12.90% and a return on equity of 869.30%. The business’s revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.80 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Lamb Weston will post 3.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 31st were given a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 30th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.06%. This is an increase from Lamb Weston’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Lamb Weston’s payout ratio is presently 28.57%.

In other Lamb Weston news, CFO Robert Mcnutt sold 8,696 shares of Lamb Weston stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.20, for a total transaction of $793,075.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 59,111 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,390,923.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director William G. Jurgensen bought 18,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $92.01 per share, with a total value of $1,656,180.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 23,668 shares of company stock worth $2,164,789. Insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Lamb Weston by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,077,769 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $178,751,000 after buying an additional 144,479 shares in the last quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lamb Weston during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Lamb Weston during the fourth quarter worth $8,412,000. Capital Wealth Planning LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lamb Weston during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,092,000. Finally, Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Lamb Weston during the 4th quarter valued at about $227,000. 75.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Lamb Weston Company Profile

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc produces, distributes, and markets value-added frozen potato products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. The company offers frozen potatoes, sweet potatoes, and appetizers under the Lamb Weston brand name, as well as various customer labels.

