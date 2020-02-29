Lamb Weston Holdings Inc (NYSE:LW) Short Interest Down 10.7% in February

Lamb Weston Holdings Inc (NYSE:LW) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 14th, there was short interest totalling 3,430,000 shares, a decline of 10.7% from the January 30th total of 3,840,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,020,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.4 days. Approximately 2.4% of the company’s shares are short sold.

In related news, SVP Eryk J. Spytek sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.07, for a total value of $552,420.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Michael Jared Smith sold 5,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.22, for a total value of $501,710.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 23,668 shares of company stock worth $2,164,789 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Verus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Lamb Weston during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Lamb Weston during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its stake in Lamb Weston by 412.0% during the 4th quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 425 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in Lamb Weston during the 3rd quarter worth $50,000. Finally, Vigilant Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lamb Weston during the 4th quarter worth about $54,000. 75.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms recently issued reports on LW. Barclays set a $83.00 price objective on Lamb Weston and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. ValuEngine downgraded Lamb Weston from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Lamb Weston from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, December 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Lamb Weston from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $81.00 to $92.00 in a report on Sunday, January 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Lamb Weston in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $96.00 price objective on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.86.

LW traded down $2.56 on Friday, hitting $86.89. 2,623,123 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 715,009. Lamb Weston has a twelve month low of $58.83 and a twelve month high of $96.32. The company has a market cap of $13.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.96. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $92.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $81.65.

Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 3rd. The specialty retailer reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.10. Lamb Weston had a return on equity of 869.30% and a net margin of 12.90%. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $964.88 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.80 EPS. Lamb Weston’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Lamb Weston will post 3.52 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Investors of record on Friday, January 31st were paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.06%. This is a boost from Lamb Weston’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 30th. Lamb Weston’s payout ratio is presently 28.57%.

Lamb Weston Company Profile

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc produces, distributes, and markets value-added frozen potato products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. The company offers frozen potatoes, sweet potatoes, and appetizers under the Lamb Weston brand name, as well as various customer labels.

