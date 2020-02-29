Lambda Price Down 13.4% This Week (LAMB)

Lambda (CURRENCY:LAMB) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on February 29th. During the last week, Lambda has traded down 13.4% against the dollar. One Lambda token can currently be bought for about $0.0272 or 0.00000313 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including BitMax, Hotbit, Huobi and Bilaxy. Lambda has a market cap of $17.42 million and $46.09 million worth of Lambda was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002716 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011542 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $212.45 or 0.02446868 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $19.62 or 0.00225982 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.26 or 0.00049057 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0585 or 0.00000674 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0169 or 0.00000195 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.34 or 0.00130651 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Lambda Token Profile

Lambda’s total supply is 6,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 641,454,436 tokens. Lambda’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Lambda is medium.com/@Lambdaim. The official website for Lambda is www.lambda.im.

Buying and Selling Lambda

Lambda can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BitMax, Hotbit, Bilaxy and Huobi. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lambda directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Lambda should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Lambda using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

