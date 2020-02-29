Lamden Price Hits $0.0175 (TAU)

Lamden (CURRENCY:TAU) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on February 29th. Lamden has a market cap of $2.48 million and approximately $44,747.00 worth of Lamden was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Lamden token can currently be purchased for about $0.0175 or 0.00000201 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including DEx.top, HitBTC, IDEX and Radar Relay. In the last week, Lamden has traded 26.8% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Lamden alerts:

EOS (EOS) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.60 or 0.00041481 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002672 BTC.

Credits (CS) traded 15.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0545 or 0.00000628 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0091 or 0.00000105 BTC.

SelfSell (SSC) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Oxycoin (OXY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ALAX (ALX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Local World Forwarders (LWF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000008 BTC.

BitWhite (BTW) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000005 BTC.

DasCoin (DASC) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0161 or 0.00000201 BTC.

Lamden Token Profile

Lamden (TAU) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) token that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 27th, 2017. Lamden’s total supply is 288,090,567 tokens and its circulating supply is 142,215,728 tokens. The Reddit community for Lamden is /r/lamden and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Lamden is blog.lamden.io. Lamden’s official website is lamden.io. Lamden’s official Twitter account is @LamdenTau and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Lamden

Lamden can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bilaxy, Radar Relay, DEx.top, HitBTC and IDEX. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lamden directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Lamden should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Lamden using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Lamden Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Lamden and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.