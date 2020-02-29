Lamden (TAU) Trading 24.2% Lower Over Last Week

Lamden (CURRENCY:TAU) traded up 3.6% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on February 29th. One Lamden token can currently be bought for $0.0183 or 0.00000211 BTC on major exchanges including HitBTC, IDEX, DEx.top and Radar Relay. Lamden has a total market capitalization of $2.60 million and $53,720.00 worth of Lamden was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Lamden has traded down 24.2% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Lamden

TAU is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) token that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. It launched on November 27th, 2017. Lamden’s total supply is 288,090,567 tokens and its circulating supply is 142,215,728 tokens. The official website for Lamden is lamden.io. The Reddit community for Lamden is /r/lamden and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Lamden’s official Twitter account is @LamdenTau and its Facebook page is accessible here. Lamden’s official message board is blog.lamden.io.

Buying and Selling Lamden

Lamden can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: DEx.top, Bilaxy, Radar Relay, IDEX and HitBTC. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lamden directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Lamden should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Lamden using one of the exchanges listed above.

