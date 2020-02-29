Lancashire Holdings Limited (LON:LRE) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Lancashire Holdings Limited (LON:LRE) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the fourteen research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, nine have given a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 734.18 ($9.66).

LRE has been the subject of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Lancashire from GBX 695 ($9.14) to GBX 700 ($9.21) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 735 ($9.67) target price on shares of Lancashire in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Investec upgraded Lancashire to an “add” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 870 ($11.44) target price (up from GBX 830 ($10.92)) on shares of Lancashire in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Peel Hunt reiterated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 660 ($8.68) target price on shares of Lancashire in a research note on Thursday, November 7th.

Shares of LON LRE traded down GBX 15.50 ($0.20) during midday trading on Friday, hitting GBX 724.50 ($9.53). 1,498,617 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,020,000. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.02. Lancashire has a 12 month low of GBX 622.50 ($8.19) and a 12 month high of GBX 827 ($10.88). The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 767.39 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 731.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion and a PE ratio of 12.49.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 7th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 7th. This is an increase from Lancashire’s previous dividend of $0.05. This represents a yield of 0.97%. Lancashire’s payout ratio is 0.21%.

In related news, insider Elaine Whelan sold 728 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 799 ($10.51), for a total value of £5,816.72 ($7,651.57).

Lancashire Company Profile

Lancashire Holdings Limited provides specialty insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Property, Energy, Marine, Aviation, and Lloyd's. It offers aviation insurance solutions; coverage for upstream operational and construction all risks related to wind, earthquakes, and floods, as well as standalone business interruption coverage; and coverage in marine portfolio, including marine hull, total loss only, mortgagees interests insurance, mortgagees additional perils, excess protection and indemnity, marine war, and builder's risks to high-profile accounts, cruise vessels, and liquid natural gas carriers.

