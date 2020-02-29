Land Securities Group plc (LON:LAND) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Land Securities Group plc (LON:LAND) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the fifteen research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 911.45 ($11.99).

A number of research analysts recently commented on LAND shares. Citigroup reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a GBX 739 ($9.72) price target on shares of Land Securities Group in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Morgan Stanley raised Land Securities Group to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 28th. Goldman Sachs Group raised Land Securities Group to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from GBX 957 ($12.59) to GBX 1,080 ($14.21) in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 400 ($5.26) price target on shares of Land Securities Group in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. Finally, Liberum Capital boosted their price target on Land Securities Group from GBX 950 ($12.50) to GBX 980 ($12.89) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 27th.

Shares of LAND traded down GBX 29 ($0.38) during midday trading on Friday, reaching GBX 834.60 ($10.98). 4,422,409 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,210,000. Land Securities Group has a twelve month low of GBX 473.27 ($6.23) and a twelve month high of GBX 1,019.50 ($13.41). The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.62. The company has a market cap of $6.19 billion and a P/E ratio of -20.06. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 955.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 904.19.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 12th will be given a GBX 11.60 ($0.15) dividend. This represents a yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 12th. Land Securities Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently -1.11%.

In other Land Securities Group news, insider Robert Noel sold 113,127 shares of Land Securities Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 966 ($12.71), for a total value of £1,092,806.82 ($1,437,525.41).

At Landsec, we believe great places are for people to experience and are made with the experience of great people. Across 24 million sq ft of real estate and a portfolio valued at £14.1 billion, we own and manage some of the most successful and recognisable assets in the country. In London, our portfolio totals more than £7.8 billion, and consists of 6.4 million sq ft of real estate.

