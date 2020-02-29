Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP Unit (NASDAQ:LMRK) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.19 EPS

Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP Unit (NASDAQ:LMRK) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The financial services provider reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by ($0.19), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $15.52 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.27 million. Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP Unit had a return on equity of 11.37% and a net margin of 36.36%.

Shares of NASDAQ:LMRK traded down $1.44 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $14.24. The stock had a trading volume of 308,223 shares, compared to its average volume of 83,705. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. The company has a market cap of $399.37 million, a P/E ratio of 43.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.94 and a beta of 0.92. Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP Unit has a 1 year low of $13.99 and a 1 year high of $18.45. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $16.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.69.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 4th were given a $0.3675 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 3rd. This represents a $1.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.32%. Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP Unit’s dividend payout ratio is currently 226.15%.

A number of research firms recently commented on LMRK. Robert W. Baird downgraded Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP Unit from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 6th. ValuEngine upgraded Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP Unit from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP Unit from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st.

About Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP Unit

Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP engages in the acquisition, ownership, and management of portfolio of real property interests. It operates through the following business segments: Wireless Communication, Outdoor Advertising, and Renewable Power Generation. The Wireless Communication segment involves the leasing real property interests to companies in the wireless communication industry.

