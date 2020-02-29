Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR) Short Interest Update

Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 14th, there was short interest totalling 2,550,000 shares, a decrease of 8.6% from the January 30th total of 2,790,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 245,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 10.4 days. Approximately 6.5% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Landstar System stock opened at $100.97 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.62, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.20. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $112.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $112.16. Landstar System has a 12 month low of $94.97 and a 12 month high of $120.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Get Landstar System alerts:

Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The transportation company reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $994.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $993.93 million. Landstar System had a return on equity of 31.05% and a net margin of 5.58%. The business’s revenue was down 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.68 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Landstar System will post 5.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 13th. Investors of record on Monday, February 17th will be given a $0.185 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $0.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.73%. Landstar System’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.94%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of LSTR. Pearl River Capital LLC increased its stake in Landstar System by 1,027.0% during the fourth quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC now owns 2,592 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $295,000 after acquiring an additional 2,362 shares during the last quarter. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. grew its stake in Landstar System by 29.9% in the fourth quarter. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. now owns 5,260 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $599,000 after purchasing an additional 1,210 shares in the last quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Landstar System in the fourth quarter worth approximately $231,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Landstar System by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 578,344 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $65,855,000 after purchasing an additional 15,311 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mason Street Advisors LLC grew its stake in Landstar System by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 20,990 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,390,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares in the last quarter.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on LSTR. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Landstar System in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $105.00 target price on the stock. Cowen restated a “hold” rating and issued a $118.00 target price on shares of Landstar System in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. BidaskClub upgraded Landstar System from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Landstar System from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded Landstar System from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $117.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Landstar System has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $112.74.

Landstar System Company Profile

Landstar System, Inc provides integrated transportation management solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Transportation Logistics and Insurance. The Transportation Logistics segment offers a range of transportation services, including truckload and less-than-truckload transportation, rail intermodal, air cargo, ocean cargo, expedited ground and air delivery of time-critical freight, heavy-haul/specialized, U.S.-Canada and U.S.-Mexico cross-border, intra-Mexico, intra-Canada, project cargo, and customs brokerage, as well as offers transportation services to other transportation companies, such as third party logistics and less-than-truckload service providers.

Recommended Story: Stock Symbol

Receive News & Ratings for Landstar System Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Landstar System and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.