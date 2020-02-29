Lannett Company, Inc. (NYSE:LCI) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Lannett Company, Inc. (NYSE:LCI) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 14th, there was short interest totalling 14,280,000 shares, a decrease of 9.8% from the January 30th total of 15,830,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,010,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 14.1 days. Currently, 45.5% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LCI. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Lannett during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Lannett during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in shares of Lannett by 312.5% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new position in shares of Lannett in the 1st quarter worth about $77,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lannett in the 4th quarter valued at about $96,000. 99.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have issued reports on LCI shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Lannett from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. ValuEngine raised shares of Lannett from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd.

Lannett stock traded down $0.06 during trading on Friday, reaching $8.70. The company had a trading volume of 731,066 shares, compared to its average volume of 799,011. Lannett has a 12-month low of $5.16 and a 12-month high of $15.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.95. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $8.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $350.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -72.50 and a beta of 2.24.

Lannett (NYSE:LCI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27. Lannett had a negative net margin of 0.70% and a positive return on equity of 18.75%. The company had revenue of $136.11 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $128.60 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.32 earnings per share. Lannett’s revenue was down 29.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Lannett will post 1.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Lannett Company Profile

Lannett Company, Inc develops, manufactures, packages, markets, and distributes generic versions of brand pharmaceutical products in the United States. The company offers solid oral and extended release, topical, liquid, nasal, and oral solution finished dosage forms of drugs that address a range of therapeutic areas, as well as ophthalmic, patch, foam, buccal, sublingual, suspension, soft gel, and injectable dosages.

