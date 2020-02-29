LATOKEN Price Tops $0.0539 on Exchanges (LA)

LATOKEN (CURRENCY:LA) traded 0.5% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on February 29th. In the last week, LATOKEN has traded down 8.3% against the US dollar. One LATOKEN token can currently be bought for $0.0539 or 0.00000625 BTC on popular exchanges including LATOKEN, OKEx, HitBTC and Kucoin. LATOKEN has a market capitalization of $20.49 million and $64,611.00 worth of LATOKEN was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002719 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011622 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $212.08 or 0.02458115 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.75 or 0.00228853 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.19 or 0.00048571 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0580 or 0.00000672 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0168 or 0.00000194 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $11.00 or 0.00127466 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About LATOKEN

LATOKEN’s genesis date was July 10th, 2017. LATOKEN’s total supply is 400,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 380,104,462 tokens. The official website for LATOKEN is latoken.com. The Reddit community for LATOKEN is /r/latoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. LATOKEN’s official Twitter account is @latokens and its Facebook page is accessible here.

LATOKEN Token Trading

LATOKEN can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: COSS, OKEx, Kucoin, CoinExchange, LATOKEN and HitBTC. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as LATOKEN directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade LATOKEN should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase LATOKEN using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

