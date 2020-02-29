Laureate Education (NASDAQ:LAUR) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.19 EPS

Laureate Education (NASDAQ:LAUR) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.19), Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $883.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $881.75 million. Laureate Education had a return on equity of 0.58% and a net margin of 28.61%. Laureate Education’s quarterly revenue was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.31 earnings per share. Laureate Education updated its FY 2020

Pre-Market guidance to EPS.

Shares of LAUR traded down $0.17 on Friday, reaching $18.70. The stock had a trading volume of 2,467,010 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,078,595. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.58. Laureate Education has a 12-month low of $14.32 and a 12-month high of $21.66.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on LAUR. ValuEngine lowered Laureate Education from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Laureate Education from $22.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Laureate Education from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. TheStreet upgraded Laureate Education from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Barrington Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 price objective on shares of Laureate Education in a research report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Laureate Education presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.83.

In other Laureate Education news, CEO Paula R. Singer sold 3,349 shares of Laureate Education stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.35, for a total transaction of $58,105.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 16,531 shares in the company, valued at $286,812.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Steven Taslitz sold 150,960 shares of Laureate Education stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.50, for a total value of $2,641,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 154,509 shares of company stock valued at $2,703,405. 2.97% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Laureate Education

Laureate Education, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides higher education programs and services to students through a network of universities and higher education institutions. It operates through five segments: Brazil, Mexico, Andean, Rest of World, and Online & Partnerships. The company offers a range of undergraduate and graduate degree programs primarily in the areas of business and management, medicine and health sciences, and engineering and information technology through campus-based, online, and hybrid programs.

