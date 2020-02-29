Lawson Products (NASDAQ:LAWS) Announces Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.56 EPS

Lawson Products (NASDAQ:LAWS) released its earnings results on Thursday. The industrial products company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by ($0.56), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $88.57 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $90.15 million. Lawson Products had a return on equity of 12.32% and a net margin of 1.95%.

NASDAQ LAWS traded down $0.60 on Friday, hitting $40.00. 14,291 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,415. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Lawson Products has a 1-year low of $29.28 and a 1-year high of $58.28. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $49.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $358.40 million, a PE ratio of 53.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.09.

LAWS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. ValuEngine cut shares of Lawson Products from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Lawson Products from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Lawson Products from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.50.

About Lawson Products

Lawson Products, Inc distributes products and services to the industrial, commercial, institutional, and government maintenance, repair, and operations marketplace in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Mexico, and the Caribbean. It operates in two segments, Lawson and Bolt. The company's products include fastening systems, fluid power products, specialty chemicals, cutting tools and abrasives, electrical products, aftermarket automotive supplies, safety products, welding and metal repair products, and other products.

