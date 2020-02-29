Lazard Ltd (NYSE:LAZ) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Lazard Ltd (NYSE:LAZ) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the nine analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $40.33.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Buckingham Research upped their price objective on Lazard from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Cfra raised their target price on shares of Lazard from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of Lazard from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Lazard in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Lazard from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 15th.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LAZ. Evanson Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Lazard by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC now owns 25,756 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,029,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its position in Lazard by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 36,312 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,451,000 after acquiring an additional 370 shares during the last quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC lifted its position in Lazard by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC now owns 37,805 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,511,000 after acquiring an additional 481 shares during the last quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP lifted its position in Lazard by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 26,179 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,046,000 after acquiring an additional 577 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA bought a new stake in shares of Lazard during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.30% of the company’s stock.

LAZ traded down $0.62 on Friday, hitting $35.82. 1,447,909 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 704,440. Lazard has a 12 month low of $31.07 and a 12 month high of $44.95. The company has a market cap of $3.76 billion, a PE ratio of 14.80 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.41, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 1.69. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $42.33 and its 200-day moving average is $38.36.

Lazard (NYSE:LAZ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The asset manager reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $721.34 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $685.22 million. Lazard had a return on equity of 53.88% and a net margin of 10.74%. The business’s revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.94 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Lazard will post 3.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 18th were issued a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 14th. Lazard’s payout ratio is currently 57.32%.

Lazard Ltd, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a financial advisory and asset management firm worldwide. Its Financial Advisory segment offers various financial advisory services regarding mergers and acquisitions and other strategic matters, restructurings, capital structure, capital raising, shareholder advisory, and various other financial matters.

