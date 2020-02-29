LBRY Credits (LBC) Hits One Day Trading Volume of $98,525.00

LBRY Credits (CURRENCY:LBC) traded down 3.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on February 29th. LBRY Credits has a total market capitalization of $4.63 million and $98,525.00 worth of LBRY Credits was traded on exchanges in the last day. One LBRY Credits coin can currently be bought for $0.0139 or 0.00000161 BTC on exchanges including Poloniex, Trade By Trade, Cryptopia and Upbit. During the last seven days, LBRY Credits has traded down 18.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002720 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011532 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $215.25 or 0.02479978 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.75 or 0.00227570 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.26 or 0.00049112 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0588 or 0.00000677 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0170 or 0.00000196 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $11.23 or 0.00129354 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

LBRY Credits Coin Profile

LBRY Credits was first traded on July 6th, 2016. LBRY Credits’ total supply is 656,503,090 coins and its circulating supply is 332,392,996 coins. The Reddit community for LBRY Credits is /r/lbry and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. LBRY Credits’ official Twitter account is @lbryio and its Facebook page is accessible here. LBRY Credits’ official website is lbry.io.

Buying and Selling LBRY Credits

LBRY Credits can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Upbit, Bittrex, Cryptopia, Trade By Trade and Poloniex. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as LBRY Credits directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade LBRY Credits should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase LBRY Credits using one of the exchanges listed above.

