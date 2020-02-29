LBRY Credits One Day Volume Reaches $125,586.00 (LBC)

LBRY Credits (CURRENCY:LBC) traded 10.3% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on February 29th. Over the last seven days, LBRY Credits has traded down 25.2% against the US dollar. One LBRY Credits coin can now be purchased for $0.0130 or 0.00000150 BTC on exchanges including Trade By Trade, Poloniex, Upbit and Cryptopia. LBRY Credits has a market capitalization of $4.32 million and approximately $125,586.00 worth of LBRY Credits was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002723 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011560 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $227.07 or 0.02625350 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.66 or 0.00227357 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $4.18 or 0.00048321 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0584 or 0.00000676 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0170 or 0.00000196 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $11.71 or 0.00135401 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

LBRY Credits Coin Profile

LBRY Credits was first traded on July 6th, 2016. LBRY Credits’ total supply is 656,599,696 coins and its circulating supply is 332,489,602 coins. The Reddit community for LBRY Credits is /r/lbry and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. LBRY Credits’ official Twitter account is @lbryio and its Facebook page is accessible here. LBRY Credits’ official website is lbry.io.

Buying and Selling LBRY Credits

LBRY Credits can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Poloniex, Cryptopia, Bittrex, Upbit and Trade By Trade. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as LBRY Credits directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire LBRY Credits should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy LBRY Credits using one of the exchanges listed above.

