Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA) Shares Purchased by Employees Retirement System of Texas

Employees Retirement System of Texas boosted its holdings in Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA) by 45.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,348 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,000 shares during the period. Employees Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Lear were worth $3,066,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of LEA. Paradice Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Lear by 16.2% in the 3rd quarter. Paradice Investment Management LLC now owns 531,506 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $62,665,000 after purchasing an additional 74,015 shares in the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Lear by 41.5% in the 4th quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 566 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional lifted its holdings in Lear by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. CX Institutional now owns 6,896 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $946,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Lear by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 258,827 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $35,511,000 after purchasing an additional 1,417 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in Lear by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 166,708 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $19,655,000 after purchasing an additional 5,584 shares in the last quarter. 94.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank reduced their target price on shares of Lear from $136.00 to $134.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 30th. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Lear from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Benchmark assumed coverage on shares of Lear in a report on Thursday, January 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $170.00 target price on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Lear from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Lear from $143.00 to $153.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $147.08.

Shares of LEA stock opened at $111.20 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $6.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.74 and a beta of 1.55. Lear Co. has a 1-year low of $105.10 and a 1-year high of $159.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $127.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $123.31.

Lear (NYSE:LEA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The auto parts company reported $2.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.64. The business had revenue of $4.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.47 billion. Lear had a net margin of 3.80% and a return on equity of 19.61%. The company’s revenue was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $4.05 EPS. Analysts expect that Lear Co. will post 14.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.77 per share. This is a positive change from Lear’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 27th. Lear’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.02%.

Lear Corporation designs, develops, engineers, manufactures, assembles, and supplies automotive seating, and electrical distribution systems and related components for automotive original equipment manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Seating and E-Systems. The Seating segment offers leather and fabric products, seat trim covers, recliner mechanisms, seat tracks and foams, seat structures and mechanisms, and headrests for automobiles and light trucks, compact cars, and sport utility vehicles; and heating and cooling systems.

