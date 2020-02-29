LendingClub Corp (NYSE:LC) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of LendingClub Corp (NYSE:LC) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $21.25.

Several analysts recently weighed in on LC shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded LendingClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 22nd. Maxim Group decreased their target price on LendingClub from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of LendingClub by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,030,004 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $12,998,000 after acquiring an additional 8,684 shares during the period. Man Group plc acquired a new stake in LendingClub during the 4th quarter valued at $128,000. Blueshift Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in LendingClub during the 4th quarter valued at $296,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in LendingClub by 19.8% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 59,512 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $751,000 after purchasing an additional 9,821 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. increased its holdings in LendingClub by 82.7% during the 4th quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 519,138 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $6,552,000 after purchasing an additional 234,997 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LC stock opened at $11.01 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 7.79 and a quick ratio of 5.39. LendingClub has a fifty-two week low of $9.86 and a fifty-two week high of $18.85. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $12.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.96. The firm has a market cap of $918.45 million, a P/E ratio of -29.76 and a beta of 1.51.

LendingClub (NYSE:LC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The credit services provider reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.04. LendingClub had a positive return on equity of 0.25% and a negative net margin of 4.05%. The company had revenue of $188.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $198.84 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.01) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that LendingClub will post 0.3 EPS for the current year.

LendingClub Company Profile

LendingClub Corporation operates an online lending marketplace platform that connects borrowers and investors in the United States. The company's marketplace facilitates various types of loan products for consumers and small businesses, including unsecured personal loans, unsecured education and patient installment loans, auto refinance loans, and small business loans.

