Level One Bancorp (NASDAQ:LEVL) Short Interest Update

Level One Bancorp (NASDAQ:LEVL) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 14th, there was short interest totalling 26,400 shares, a drop of 17.5% from the January 30th total of 32,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 6,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.9 days. Currently, 0.5% of the company’s stock are sold short.

In other Level One Bancorp news, Director Jacob W. Haas purchased 2,207 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $24.13 per share, with a total value of $53,254.91. Also, Director Jacob W. Haas acquired 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $25.40 per share, for a total transaction of $76,200.00. Insiders have acquired 14,000 shares of company stock valued at $347,800 in the last three months. Insiders own 37.90% of the company’s stock.

Get Level One Bancorp alerts:

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. LSV Asset Management purchased a new stake in Level One Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in Level One Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth about $70,000. Strs Ohio lifted its holdings in Level One Bancorp by 700.0% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 3,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 2,800 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in Level One Bancorp by 100.7% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,000 after buying an additional 2,632 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Level One Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth about $147,000. 45.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

LEVL traded up $0.13 on Friday, hitting $24.25. 15,210 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,016. Level One Bancorp has a twelve month low of $22.54 and a twelve month high of $26.69. The company has a market cap of $186.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.83 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $24.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.56.

Level One Bancorp (NASDAQ:LEVL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $17.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.60 million. Level One Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.20% and a net margin of 19.03%. Equities analysts expect that Level One Bancorp will post 2.47 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Level One Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. ValuEngine downgraded Level One Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.33.

Level One Bancorp Company Profile

Level One Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Level One Bank that provides business and consumer financial services in Michigan. It offers a range of deposit services, including checking accounts, NOW accounts, savings, other time deposits, certificates of deposit, and specialty deposit accounts.

Read More: Certificate of Deposit (CD) For Risk Adverse Investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Level One Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Level One Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.