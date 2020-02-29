LGI Homes Inc (NASDAQ:LGIH) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of LGI Homes Inc (NASDAQ:LGIH) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $84.30.

LGIH has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. BidaskClub upgraded LGI Homes from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. ValuEngine lowered LGI Homes from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded LGI Homes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Finally, BTIG Research restated a “sell” rating and set a $68.00 price target on shares of LGI Homes in a research report on Monday, February 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

Get LGI Homes alerts:

Shares of LGIH traded down $2.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $75.35. The company had a trading volume of 502,501 shares, compared to its average volume of 281,683. The company has a market capitalization of $1.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.76 and a beta of 0.34. LGI Homes has a twelve month low of $52.16 and a twelve month high of $95.72. The company’s 50-day moving average is $84.29 and its 200-day moving average is $78.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 12.55 and a quick ratio of 1.16.

LGI Homes (NASDAQ:LGIH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The financial services provider reported $2.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.34 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $605.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $559.73 million. LGI Homes had a return on equity of 23.62% and a net margin of 9.72%. LGI Homes’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.72 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that LGI Homes will post 7.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Ryan Edone sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.45, for a total transaction of $110,175.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 28,125 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,065,781.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 13.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LGIH. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in LGI Homes in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in LGI Homes in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in LGI Homes by 43.6% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 946 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 287 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in LGI Homes by 21.0% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,187 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its position in LGI Homes by 19.8% in the 4th quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 2,430 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $172,000 after buying an additional 402 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.56% of the company’s stock.

About LGI Homes

LGI Homes, Inc engages in the design, construction, and sale of new homes in Texas, Arizona, Florida, Georgia, New Mexico, North Carolina, South Carolina, Colorado, Washington, Tennessee, Minnesota, Oklahoma, Alabama, California, Oregon, and Nevada. It offers entry-level homes, such as detached homes and townhomes, and move-up homes under the LGI Homes brand name; and luxury series homes under the Terrata Homes brand name.

See Also: What is the Consumer Price Index (CPI)?

Receive News & Ratings for LGI Homes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LGI Homes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.