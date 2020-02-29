LHC Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHCG) Shares Acquired by Barclays PLC

Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of LHC Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHCG) by 2.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 59,959 shares of the health services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,185 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC owned 0.19% of LHC Group worth $8,259,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its holdings in shares of LHC Group by 44.0% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 242 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund grew its holdings in LHC Group by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 20,261 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $2,791,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the period. Comerica Bank grew its holdings in LHC Group by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 29,393 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $4,370,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in LHC Group by 50.6% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 491 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the period. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp grew its holdings in LHC Group by 130.8% during the third quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 300 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the period. 92.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LHCG opened at $121.46 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $149.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $130.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 1.53. The company has a market cap of $3.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.69, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.88. LHC Group, Inc. has a one year low of $98.41 and a one year high of $159.48.

LHC Group (NASDAQ:LHCG) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The health services provider reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.15. The company had revenue of $531.32 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $541.57 million. LHC Group had a return on equity of 9.62% and a net margin of 4.60%. On average, analysts predict that LHC Group, Inc. will post 4.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

LHCG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised LHC Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $145.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, January 6th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of LHC Group in a report on Thursday, November 7th. BidaskClub raised LHC Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on LHC Group from $170.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, SunTrust Banks upped their price objective on LHC Group from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $137.55.

LHC Group, Inc provides post-acute health care services to patients through its home nursing agencies, hospices and long-term acute care hospitals. The company operates through the following business segments: Home Health Services, Hospice Services, Home & Community-Based Services, Facility-Based Services and Healthcare Innovations.

