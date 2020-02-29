LHT Hits Market Cap of $4.00 Million (LHT)

LHT (CURRENCY:LHT) traded 0% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on February 29th. LHT has a market cap of $4.00 million and approximately $552.00 worth of LHT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, LHT has traded up 95.3% against the dollar. One LHT coin can currently be bought for $0.0799 or 0.00000933 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Exrates, Alterdice and P2PB2B.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

STASIS EURS (EURS) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00010638 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00003803 BTC.

Titan Coin (TTN) traded up 29.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000058 BTC.

VNDC (VNDC) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Ubricoin (UBN) traded 2,429.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000009 BTC.

DEEX (DEEX) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0113 or 0.00000132 BTC.

eXPerience Chain (XPC) traded 51% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Eureka Coin (ERK) traded up 62% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000064 BTC.

TCASH (TCASH) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0081 or 0.00000095 BTC.

CoinUs (CNUS) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000007 BTC.

LHT Profile

LHT is a coin. Its genesis date was July 27th, 2018. LHT’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 50,000,000 coins. The Reddit community for LHT is /r/USDXwallet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for LHT is medium.com/@USDXWallet. LHT’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for LHT is usdx.cash.

LHT Coin Trading

LHT can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: P2PB2B, Exrates and Alterdice. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as LHT directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire LHT should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase LHT using one of the exchanges listed above.

