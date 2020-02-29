Liberty Broadband Corp Series A (NASDAQ:LBRDA) Short Interest Down 8.8% in February

Liberty Broadband Corp Series A (NASDAQ:LBRDA) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 14th, there was short interest totalling 181,300 shares, a decline of 8.8% from the January 30th total of 198,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 92,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.0 days. Approximately 0.7% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Shares of LBRDA traded down $4.51 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $123.68. 281,721 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 66,716. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $131.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $117.32. The company has a market cap of $23.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 193.25 and a beta of 1.20. Liberty Broadband Corp Series A has a 1-year low of $86.99 and a 1-year high of $138.47. The company has a current ratio of 4.29, a quick ratio of 4.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

LBRDA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet upgraded Liberty Broadband Corp Series A from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Deutsche Bank boosted their price objective on Liberty Broadband Corp Series A from $117.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Benchmark boosted their price objective on Liberty Broadband Corp Series A from $136.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, TD Securities cut Liberty Broadband Corp Series A from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $120.33.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Liberty Broadband Corp Series A by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 932,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,209,000 after acquiring an additional 26,603 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Liberty Broadband Corp Series A by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 251,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,349,000 after acquiring an additional 12,550 shares in the last quarter. Allen Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Liberty Broadband Corp Series A by 26.2% in the fourth quarter. Allen Investment Management LLC now owns 174,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,736,000 after acquiring an additional 36,207 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Liberty Broadband Corp Series A by 359.5% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 125,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,578,000 after acquiring an additional 97,843 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hi Line Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Liberty Broadband Corp Series A in the third quarter worth about $8,498,000. Institutional investors own 11.58% of the company’s stock.

Liberty Broadband Corp Series A Company Profile

Liberty Broadband Corporation, a cable operator, provides video, Internet, and voice services to residential, and small and medium business customers in the United States. The company operates through Skyhook and Charter segments. The Skyhook segment offers Precision Location Solution, a location determination service for mobile device makers, wireless carriers, and asset tracking platforms to understand the precise geographic location and movement of mobile devices, as well as for enhancing the location determination capabilities of a hybrid location system.

