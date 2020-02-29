Liberty Property Trust (NYSE:LPT) Shares Purchased by CI Investments Inc.

CI Investments Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Liberty Property Trust (NYSE:LPT) by 32.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,337,025 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 574,707 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. owned approximately 1.48% of Liberty Property Trust worth $140,338,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Liberty Property Trust during the 3rd quarter worth about $36,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its position in Liberty Property Trust by 58.9% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,350 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $142,000 after purchasing an additional 871 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Liberty Property Trust by 26.7% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 2,369 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $142,000 after acquiring an additional 499 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Network purchased a new stake in shares of Liberty Property Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $167,000. Finally, Gilbert & Cook Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Liberty Property Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $200,000. 91.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Liberty Property Trust stock opened at $61.95 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.78 billion, a PE ratio of 21.81, a P/E/G ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 0.81. Liberty Property Trust has a twelve month low of $46.03 and a twelve month high of $65.38. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $62.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $57.30. The company has a current ratio of 7.33, a quick ratio of 7.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

LPT has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Liberty Property Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $66.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 28th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered shares of Liberty Property Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $57.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.20.

Liberty Property Trust is a leader in commercial real estate, serving customers in the United States and United Kingdom, through the development, acquisition, ownership and management of superior logistics, warehouse, manufacturing, and R&D facilities in key markets. Liberty's 108 million square foot operating portfolio provides productive work environments to 1,200 tenants.

