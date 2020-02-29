Liberty Property Trust (NYSE:LPT) Shares Sold by Sei Investments Co.

Sei Investments Co. cut its position in Liberty Property Trust (NYSE:LPT) by 66.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 37,792 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 76,449 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Liberty Property Trust were worth $2,268,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of LPT. IndexIQ Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Liberty Property Trust during the fourth quarter worth approximately $47,686,000. Zimmer Partners LP lifted its position in Liberty Property Trust by 18.5% during the third quarter. Zimmer Partners LP now owns 4,252,534 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $218,283,000 after buying an additional 665,034 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Liberty Property Trust by 4.6% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,292,083 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $532,438,000 after buying an additional 456,926 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in Liberty Property Trust by 6,230.5% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 375,147 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $19,256,000 after buying an additional 369,221 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in Liberty Property Trust by 35.8% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 577,938 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,689,000 after purchasing an additional 152,272 shares during the period. 91.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Liberty Property Trust alerts:

Shares of NYSE LPT remained flat at $$61.95 during trading on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 43,499,808 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,084,300. Liberty Property Trust has a twelve month low of $46.03 and a twelve month high of $65.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 7.33 and a current ratio of 7.33. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $62.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $57.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.81, a P/E/G ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 0.81.

LPT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Liberty Property Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $66.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 28th. Wells Fargo & Co downgraded Liberty Property Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $57.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Liberty Property Trust has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.20.

Liberty Property Trust Profile

Liberty Property Trust is a leader in commercial real estate, serving customers in the United States and United Kingdom, through the development, acquisition, ownership and management of superior logistics, warehouse, manufacturing, and R&D facilities in key markets. Liberty's 108 million square foot operating portfolio provides productive work environments to 1,200 tenants.

Featured Story: Most Volatile Stocks – What Investors Need to Know to Maximize ROI

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LPT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Liberty Property Trust (NYSE:LPT).

Receive News & Ratings for Liberty Property Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liberty Property Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.