Ligand Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:LGND) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:LGND) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $153.17.

LGND has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $237.00 price objective on shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $135.00 price objective on shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 1st. Roth Capital decreased their price objective on shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals from to and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday.

LGND stock opened at $93.60 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $93.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $100.57. The company has a current ratio of 66.09, a quick ratio of 65.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The firm has a market cap of $1.64 billion, a PE ratio of 3.19, a P/E/G ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 1.32. Ligand Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $84.45 and a 1-year high of $130.50.

Ligand Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LGND) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The biotechnology company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.07. Ligand Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 4.34% and a net margin of 523.19%. The company had revenue of $27.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.30 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.70 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 54.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Ligand Pharmaceuticals will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, COO Matthew W. Foehr sold 7,225 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $794,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 160,968 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,706,480. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 8.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LGND. FSA Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in Ligand Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its stake in Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 1,763.6% in the 3rd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 410 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 388 shares during the last quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Ligand Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth about $63,000. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. boosted its stake in Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 11.7% in the 3rd quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 900 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the last quarter.

About Ligand Pharmaceuticals

Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and acquiring technologies that help pharmaceutical companies to discover and develop medicines worldwide. Its commercial programs include Promacta, an oral medicine that increases the number of platelets in the blood; Kyprolis and Evomela, which are used to treat multiple myeloma; Baxdela, a captisol-enabled delafloxacin-IV for the treatment of acute bacterial skin and skin structure infections; Nexterone, a captisol-enabled formulation of amiodarone; Noxafil-IV, a captisol-enabled formulation of posaconazole for IV use; Carnexiv, which is indicated as replacement therapy for oral carbamazepine formulations; bazedoxifene for the treatment of postmenopausal osteoporosis; Aziyo portfolio of commercial pericardial repair and CanGaroo envelope extracellular matrix products; Exemptia for autoimmune diseases; Vivitra for breast cancer; and Bryxta for non-small cell lung cancer.

