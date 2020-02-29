LikeCoin Price Reaches $0.0054 on Exchanges (LIKE)

LikeCoin (CURRENCY:LIKE) traded 1.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on February 29th. One LikeCoin token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0054 or 0.00000063 BTC on popular exchanges. LikeCoin has a market cap of $1.84 million and approximately $4,540.00 worth of LikeCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, LikeCoin has traded 6.4% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.94 or 0.00057286 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0527 or 0.00000612 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $41.72 or 0.00484286 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $556.16 or 0.06455213 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.91 or 0.00068550 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.61 or 0.00030351 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00005683 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00003763 BTC.

Multi-collateral DAI (DAI) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011553 BTC.

LikeCoin Profile

LIKE is a token. Its genesis date was February 8th, 2018. LikeCoin’s total supply is 1,002,670,623 tokens and its circulating supply is 337,848,761 tokens. The official website for LikeCoin is like.co. LikeCoin’s official Twitter account is @likecoin_fdn and its Facebook page is accessible here. LikeCoin’s official message board is medium.com/likecoin.

Buying and Selling LikeCoin

LikeCoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Liquid. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as LikeCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade LikeCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy LikeCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

