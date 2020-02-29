Limelight Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:LLNW) Short Interest Up 7.3% in February

Limelight Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:LLNW) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 14th, there was short interest totalling 6,750,000 shares, an increase of 7.3% from the January 30th total of 6,290,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,080,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 6.3 days. Approximately 6.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Shares of NASDAQ LLNW traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $5.05. The stock had a trading volume of 1,534,531 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,311,832. The firm has a market cap of $604.93 million, a P/E ratio of -38.81 and a beta of 2.13. Limelight Networks has a fifty-two week low of $2.20 and a fifty-two week high of $6.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 2.19 and a quick ratio of 2.19. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.98.

Limelight Networks (NASDAQ:LLNW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The information services provider reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $60.13 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $58.79 million. Limelight Networks had a negative return on equity of 10.02% and a negative net margin of 8.00%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Limelight Networks will post -0.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

LLNW has been the subject of several research reports. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $6.50 price objective on shares of Limelight Networks in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Limelight Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Limelight Networks from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 22nd. DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of Limelight Networks to $4.10 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Limelight Networks from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Limelight Networks presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $5.30.

In other Limelight Networks news, Director Jeffrey T. Fisher sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.60, for a total value of $112,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 342,231 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,916,493.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 10.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Limelight Networks by 19.0% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 15,356 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 2,454 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Limelight Networks by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 540,286 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,204,000 after buying an additional 2,971 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in Limelight Networks by 45.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 14,436 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 4,498 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in Limelight Networks by 2.7% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 176,491 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $535,000 after buying an additional 4,674 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in Limelight Networks by 95.9% in the fourth quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 9,892 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 4,842 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.59% of the company’s stock.

About Limelight Networks

Limelight Networks, Inc provides content delivery and related services and solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers services and solutions for businesses to deliver their digital content across Internet, mobile, social, and other digital initiatives.

