Lindblad Expeditions Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:LIND) Short Interest Down 11.2% in February

Lindblad Expeditions Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:LIND) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 14th, there was short interest totalling 1,030,000 shares, a decline of 11.2% from the January 30th total of 1,160,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 147,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 7.0 days. Currently, 3.4% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LIND. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its holdings in Lindblad Expeditions by 771.7% in the fourth quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,744 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Lindblad Expeditions by 47.0% during the third quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after buying an additional 2,059 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of Lindblad Expeditions by 28.1% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after buying an additional 1,489 shares during the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Lindblad Expeditions during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $117,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Lindblad Expeditions during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $175,000. 57.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Lindblad Expeditions alerts:

Shares of LIND stock traded down $0.50 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $11.90. 271,597 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 110,350. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.80. Lindblad Expeditions has a one year low of $11.51 and a one year high of $19.29. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $616.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.04 and a beta of 0.14.

Lindblad Expeditions (NASDAQ:LIND) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.01. Lindblad Expeditions had a net margin of 3.99% and a return on equity of 15.08%. The business had revenue of $75.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $76.70 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Lindblad Expeditions will post 0.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on LIND shares. Craig Hallum started coverage on Lindblad Expeditions in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott began coverage on Lindblad Expeditions in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price objective for the company. Sidoti downgraded Lindblad Expeditions from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $19.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Lindblad Expeditions from $22.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank boosted their target price on Lindblad Expeditions from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.29.

Lindblad Expeditions Company Profile

Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc provides expedition cruising and adventure travel services. It delivers voyages through a fleet of eight owned expedition ships and five seasonal charter vessels under the Lindblad brand; and operates eco-conscious expeditions and nature focused small-group tours under the Natural Habitat brand.

Featured Story: What is included in the gross domestic product?

Receive News & Ratings for Lindblad Expeditions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lindblad Expeditions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.