Lineage Cell Therapeutics, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LCTX) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Lineage Cell Therapeutics, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LCTX) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 14th, there was short interest totalling 6,540,000 shares, an increase of 7.0% from the January 30th total of 6,110,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,010,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 6.5 days. Approximately 4.4% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Lineage Cell Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $4.00 target price on shares of Lineage Cell Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, February 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2.67.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LCTX. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in Lineage Cell Therapeutics by 119.1% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 34,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 18,577 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in Lineage Cell Therapeutics by 85.2% during the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 48,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 22,300 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Lineage Cell Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $45,000. California Public Employees Retirement System purchased a new position in Lineage Cell Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Lineage Cell Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $61,000.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN LCTX opened at $1.01 on Friday. Lineage Cell Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $0.53 and a 1 year high of $1.73. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.98.

About Lineage Cell Therapeutics

Lineage Cell Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for the treatment of degenerative diseases in the United States and internationally. The company's lead product candidates include OpRegen, a retinal pigment epithelium cell replacement therapy, which is in Phase I/IIa multicenter trial for the treatment of the dry age-related macular degeneration; OPC1, an oligodendrocyte progenitor cell therapy that is in Phase I/IIa multicenter clinical trial for the treatment of acute spinal cord injuries; and VAC2, an allogeneic cancer immunotherapy of antigen-presenting dendritic cells, which is in Phase I clinical trial to treat non-small cell lung cancer.

