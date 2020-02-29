LINKA Price Reaches $0.0070 on Top Exchanges (LINKA)

LINKA (CURRENCY:LINKA) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on February 29th. LINKA has a total market cap of $4.86 million and approximately $111,912.00 worth of LINKA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One LINKA token can now be purchased for about $0.0070 or 0.00000081 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, LINKA has traded 11.3% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get LINKA alerts:

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.94 or 0.00057275 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0529 or 0.00000613 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $42.89 or 0.00496853 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $561.11 or 0.06499590 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.83 or 0.00067513 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.63 or 0.00030420 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00005672 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00003774 BTC.

Multi-collateral DAI (DAI) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011558 BTC.

About LINKA

LINKA (LINKA) is a token. Its genesis date was August 6th, 2018. LINKA’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 694,150,020 tokens. LINKA’s official website is www.linka.io.

LINKA Token Trading

LINKA can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as LINKA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade LINKA should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase LINKA using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for LINKA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for LINKA and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.